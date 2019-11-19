{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Agricultural producers are invited to showcase their products at the Adirondack Food and Farms Business Expo on Dec. 12.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the SUNY Adirondack Northwest Bay Conference Center in Adirondack Hall. It is sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Washington County and the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The business-to-business event is intended to help farmers and agricultural producers grow their business and encourage hotels, restaurants, bars, retail locations, and institutions to purchase local products, according to a news release.

For more information and to register for the Adirondack event, contact the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce at 518-487-0045 or visit www.lakegeorgechamber.com/tasteny.

In addition, there are two workshops taking place. At 9 a.m., there will be a workshop focusing on scaling business for wholesale, building relationships with buyers, improving sales pitches.

The workshop at 10 a.m. will help attendees maximize their companies’ presence on social media by offering insight, tips and resources to improve their return on investment in this marketing medium.

