GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Co. has promoted Christine Agnew to serve as branch manager of the Exit 18 location.
The office is being completely rebuilt and will reopen in mid-September. It is part of the new Stewart’s Shops that is being constructed at the location.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.
The new space will feature better access and an updated design to suit customers’ banking needs, according to a news release.
Agnew joined Glens Falls National Bank and was most recently branch manager at the Kingsbury office.
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.