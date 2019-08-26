{{featured_button_text}}
Christine Agnew

Agnew

 Courtesy photo

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Co. has promoted Christine Agnew to serve as branch manager of the Exit 18 location.

The office is being completely rebuilt and will reopen in mid-September. It is part of the new Stewart’s Shops that is being constructed at the location.

The new space will feature better access and an updated design to suit customers’ banking needs, according to a news release.

Agnew joined Glens Falls National Bank and was most recently branch manager at the Kingsbury office.

