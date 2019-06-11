{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — The design and marketing firm Advokate is holding a series of business workshops.

The workshops by Kate Austin-Avon will take place from 5:15 to 7:30 p.m. at WorkSmart at 3 Warren St.

The June 23 workshop is "Getting Found Online" and covers search engine optimization. The Aug. 20 workshop is "Facebook Ads" and talks about how to target posts to the right demographic. "Insurance 101: Business and Health" is the topic of the Sept. 17 workshop, and it will feature special guests from O’Brien Insurance and Adirondack Health Institute.

The workshops cost $30 each.

Registration is open online at www.advokate.net/workshops.

