SCHUYLERVILLE — John Ceceri, who has worked in bicycle shops and had a business in Saratoga Springs during the 1990s, has opened a store in Schuylerville.
Adirondack Ultra Cycling opened on June 19 at 160 Broad St.
Ceceri has been in the bicycle industry on and off for the last 30 years. For about the last two years, he has wanted to own his own business again.
“I’ve been looking for a good venue and a good location,” he said.
Ceceri is carrying all kinds of Bianchi bicycles, from children’s bikes all the way up to professional racing bikes. He will also be doing repairs on all types of bicycles — kids’ bikes, mountain bikes and racing bikes.
For now, he is the sole employee, with some help from his family.
“In the future, I may hire some part-time people as needed,” he said.
Ceceri said he started riding seriously over 30 years ago and started maintaining his own bikes. That led to repairing bikes and the shop in Saratoga Springs.
Ceceri said he believes it is the right time to open a business because he has been hosting long-distance rides in Schuylerville for the last 10-plus years.
“I thought that the people that do my ride would have a nice place to come and get their bike serviced,” he said. “I’ll probably have more accessories geared to the long-distance type of rider.”
The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AdkUltraCycling/.
