 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Post-Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Howard Hanna

Adirondack Trust Company opens branch in Lake George

  • 0
photo 2

Adirondack Trust Company's new bank branch on Canada Street in the village of Lake George. 

LAKE GEORGE — Adirondack Trust Company officials recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce in celebration of the bank's new branch at 350 Canada St. in Lake George.

Adirondack Trust has 14 locations, including its main office in Saratoga Springs.

photo 1

From left, Charles V. Wait, Adirondack Trust Company board of directors chair, Charles V. Wait Jr., president and CEO of the Adirondack Trust Company; Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Michael Bittel, and village of Lake George Mayor Bob Blais prepare for a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony at Adirondack Trust's new Lake George bank branch. 

It is an independent, locally owned and operated community bank that offers banking, trust, insurance, and investment management services, and originates real estate mortgages, both residential and commercial, and commercial business loans. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon and Rite Aid Limit Emergency Contraception Purchases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News