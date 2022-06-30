Adirondack Trust Company opens branch in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — Adirondack Trust Company officials recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce in celebration of the bank's new branch at 350 Canada St. in Lake George.

Adirondack Trust has 14 locations, including its main office in Saratoga Springs.

It is an independent, locally owned and operated community bank that offers banking, trust, insurance, and investment management services, and originates real estate mortgages, both residential and commercial, and commercial business loans.

