Adirondack Trust Co. celebrates opening of new branch on Main Street, Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — The cloudy skies and potential snow threat didn’t stop the Adirondack Trust Co. from celebrating the opening of its new branch at 79 Main St. on Friday.
The new branch officially opened its doors on April 5, but the celebration took place on last week.
Michael Bittel, president and CEO of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, opened the private ribbon-cutting ceremony with a few words, saying he is excited to have an Adirondack Trust Co. branch housed just off of Northway Exit 18.
He called the area the “gateway to the Adirondacks.”
“Having Adirondack Trust here will be great for the community,” Bittel said.
He said that, like with any other business, relationships are essential for a bank to prosper. Living in the area his whole life, Bittel knows that Adirondack Trust is capable of maintaining and nurturing relationships.
“I know growing up in Saratoga Springs that Adirondack Trust makes sure that they have deep roots and deep relationships in the community,” he said.
Adirondack Trust Co. is a locally owned and operated community bank that offers insurance, wealth management, and trust and banking services. It has other branches throughout the area, including ones in Saratoga Springs and another on Bay Road in Queensbury.
Charles Wait Jr., ppresident and CEO of the Adirondack Trust Co., echoed the words of Bittel, saying that relationships are vital.
He greeted those in attendance by stating that the gathering was set up to serve two purposes. The first was to celebrate the new building; the other was to show reaffirmation of the commitment to the community.
“Relationships, that’s the key to our success,” Wait said. “To be able to do that in this beautiful branch is great.”
The new branch is complemented by some signature Adirondack touches, including wooden beams that accent the large brick fireplace in the lobby that can be seen from the street through the floor-to-ceiling windows. It also includes energy-efficient LED lights and an energy-efficient heating, ventilating and air conditioning system.
Wait discussed other elements of the building, including the second floor.
“My favorite part is the conference room up there,” he said. “Being in that conference room and seeing down into the lobby as well as the rest of the community is really nice.”
For Wait, having deep roots in the community isn’t just a phrase to put on a website or poster. He wanted to place an Adirondack Trust Co. branch on Main Street for two reasons.
The first was that the opportunity was there for the taking. The second was convenience for customers.