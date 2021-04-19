Adirondack Trust Co. celebrates opening of new branch on Main Street, Queensbury

Charles Wait Jr., ppresident and CEO of the Adirondack Trust Co., echoed the words of Bittel, saying that relationships are vital.

He greeted those in attendance by stating that the gathering was set up to serve two purposes. The first was to celebrate the new building; the other was to show reaffirmation of the commitment to the community.

“Relationships, that’s the key to our success,” Wait said. “To be able to do that in this beautiful branch is great.”

The new branch is complemented by some signature Adirondack touches, including wooden beams that accent the large brick fireplace in the lobby that can be seen from the street through the floor-to-ceiling windows. It also includes energy-efficient LED lights and an energy-efficient heating, ventilating and air conditioning system.

Wait discussed other elements of the building, including the second floor.

“My favorite part is the conference room up there,” he said. “Being in that conference room and seeing down into the lobby as well as the rest of the community is really nice.”

For Wait, having deep roots in the community isn’t just a phrase to put on a website or poster. He wanted to place an Adirondack Trust Co. branch on Main Street for two reasons.