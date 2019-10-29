{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Adirondack Trust Co. will build a new Queensbury branch on Main Street near Northway Exit 18.

The property, at 79 Main St., is next to the Subway shop.

Once it opens, the new location will replace the Glens Falls branch on Maple Street, which will close.

Executive Vice President Charles Wait said the bank hopes to begin construction soon and open sometime during the summer of 2020.

“The goal is essentially to make a more convenient location for our customers than we already have, so this new branch is going to feature a drive-through, drive-up ATM,” he said.

Those amenities are currently lacking at the Glens Falls branch at 26 Maple St., according to Wait. He said this is a great location with plenty of parking.

“The idea is to make it a more comfortable and convenient location for our customers,” he said. “We’re very excited. It’s going to be a great.”

The bank purchased the land last November for $575,000, according to property records.

Wait said he is not sure if additional staff will be brought on. The employees of the existing branch will be moving over to the new location.

“We won’t close that branch until this branch is open,” he said.

The Saratoga Springs-based company has 13 branches, 11 in Saratoga County and two in Warren County.

