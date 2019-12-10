Adirondack Region Food and Farms Business Expo set for Thursday
0 comments

Adirondack Region Food and Farms Business Expo set for Thursday

  • 0
Business news tile

QUEENSBURY — The Adirondack Region Food and Farms Business Expo will be held on Thursday.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at SUNY Adirondack’s Northwest Bay Conference Center in Adirondack Hall at 640 Bay Road.

There will be regional farmers, food and beverage producers, brewers, cider- and wine-makers and distillers, according to a news release. People will have the opportunity to sample new and high-quality products all made within the region.

This business-to-business event is intended to help farmers and agricultural producers in the Adirondack region grow their business and encourage hotels, restaurants, bars, retail locations and institutions to purchase local products.

In addition to the Expo, the event will include two free marketing workshops to help local businesses and vendors expand their reach in the marketplace.

For more information and to register, contact the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce at 518-487-0045 or visit www.lakegeorgechamber.com/tasteny. Admission is free.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Molly's Malone under new ownership
Business

Molly's Malone under new ownership

The Irish gift shop Molly Malone’s is under new ownership. Robin McDonough, who owns the Counties of Ireland in Troy, said she plans to bring in new merchandise and have a grand reopening in February.

Saddle Up Stables property for sale
Business

Saddle Up Stables property for sale

The Saddle Up Stables property is for sale. The 117-acre parcel at 3513 Lake Shore Drive has over 1,200 feet of frontage along Route 9N and scenic vistas reaching 500 feet above the banks of Lake George, according to a listing from CREXi. The asking price is $1.7 million.

AngioDynamics acquires Israeli company Eximo
Business

AngioDynamics acquires Israeli company Eximo

AngioDynamics has recently acquired Eximo Medical Ltd. This transaction expands AngioDynamics’ existing Vascular Interventions and Therapies product portfolio by adding Eximo’s proprietary laser technology, which has received approval for use in the treatment of peripheral artery disease.

Molly's Malone under new ownership
Business

Molly's Malone under new ownership

The Irish gift shop Molly Malone’s is under new ownership. Robin McDonough, who owns the Counties of Ireland in Troy, said she plans to bring in new merchandise and have a grand reopening in February.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News