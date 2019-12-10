Adirondack Region Food and Farms Business Expo set for Thursday

QUEENSBURY — The Adirondack Region Food and Farms Business Expo will be held on Thursday.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at SUNY Adirondack’s Northwest Bay Conference Center in Adirondack Hall at 640 Bay Road.

There will be regional farmers, food and beverage producers, brewers, cider- and wine-makers and distillers, according to a news release. People will have the opportunity to sample new and high-quality products all made within the region.

This business-to-business event is intended to help farmers and agricultural producers in the Adirondack region grow their business and encourage hotels, restaurants, bars, retail locations and institutions to purchase local products.

In addition to the Expo, the event will include two free marketing workshops to help local businesses and vendors expand their reach in the marketplace.

For more information and to register, contact the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce at 518-487-0045 or visit www.lakegeorgechamber.com/tasteny. Admission is free.

