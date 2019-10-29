{{featured_button_text}}
Adirondack Nautilus

Adirondack Nautilus on Dix Avenue in Glens Falls is seen on Monday. The gym closed last week after over 40 years in business and nine years at this location. 

 Michael Goot, mgoot@poststar.com

GLENS FALLS — Adirondack Nautilus has closed its doors after over 40 years in business.

Owner Lou Pellino blamed “unforeseen financial circumstances,” including an exorbitant rent increase, for shutting down the business last Friday.

“After nine years of operating my own business, I will sincerely miss the support and relationships of all my members. I have pursued every option to avoid this decision without success,” he wrote in a letter to members.

Pellino said people can receive a pro-rated refund by mailing the request to P.O. Box 4272, Queensbury, NY 12804.

Pellino did not return a Facebook message seeking further comment.

Ricky Williams, a trainer at the gym, posted about the closing on Facebook.

“It was amazing place to work. I will miss it. Thank you Lou Pellino for having me be part of the family for eight years. Thank you to the customers that made the gym a great gym. I love you all.”

The gym has been at the Dix Avenue location since Pellino bought the business in 2010. Pellino had been an employee at the gym since its 1978 founding on Park Street in Glens Falls, starting as a personal trainer, according to a 2018 Post-Star story.

The East Field Medical Arts Plaza on Dix Avenue is owned by Tara Stone of Saratoga Springs, according to property records, and also houses Community Work & Independence, Mount Zion Church and Melander's Martial Arts Academy.

