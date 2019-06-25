{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce gave awards to four businesses and one nonprofit at a recent dinner.

The awards are given in conjunction with the Adirondack Business Council, which interviews the nominees.

The real estate firm Ianniello Anderson P.C. won in the Small Business category. Sheetlabels.com received the award for Independent Business. The Rookie Business award went to Adirondack Salt Cave and The Queensbury Hotel won the Legacy Award category.

The WAIT house, a homeless shelter for youths, received the award in the Nonprofit Organization category.

The winners were announced at an awards breakfast held on June 6 at the Hiland Park Country Club in Queensbury.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments