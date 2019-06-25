GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce gave awards to four businesses and one nonprofit at a recent dinner.
The awards are given in conjunction with the Adirondack Business Council, which interviews the nominees.
The real estate firm Ianniello Anderson P.C. won in the Small Business category. Sheetlabels.com received the award for Independent Business. The Rookie Business award went to Adirondack Salt Cave and The Queensbury Hotel won the Legacy Award category.
The WAIT house, a homeless shelter for youths, received the award in the Nonprofit Organization category.
The winners were announced at an awards breakfast held on June 6 at the Hiland Park Country Club in Queensbury.
