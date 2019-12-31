Adirondack Axe looks for a business bull's-eye

Greene said he was looking for a space in the Glens Falls region. This location fit the mark because it is a 3,000-square-foot open room.

People can book sessions for one hour. The rate is $25 per person for an hour throwing session for a group of four and fewer. The rate is $21 per person for groups between five and eight people. For groups larger than eight, people can call ahead for a special rate.

The minimum age requirement is 13.

Greene prefers that people book online at www.adirondackaxe.com. Customers have to sign an online waiver. When they come to the business, they must first listen to a safety speech and follow a set of safety rules, including staying in the designated lane and waiting to retrieve their axe until the person in the lane next to them has had a turn.

Greene explained the proper axe-throwing technique. It is not thrown like a softball or baseball, but by keeping the arm straight like a Tomahawk chop.

“Everything happens at your elbow,” he said.

His staff will demonstrate for people and they usually get the hang of it quickly, he said.