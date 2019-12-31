Adirondack Axe looks for a business bull's-eye

QUEENSBURY — Adirondack Axe hopes to hit the mark as another destination for family entertainment.
The Greene family opened the business about two weeks ago at 870 Route 9, next to Subway.
Steve Greene said he moved back to the area about two years ago from Virginia. While he was down south, he got into axe-throwing and really enjoyed it. The sport has gotten popular and tournaments are even televised on ESPN2.
Greene said he had read about a couple locations opening in Albany and thought it would do well in this area.
“It’s different enough up here that it is something new and exciting,” he said.
Greene has been in the hospitality field for almost 20 years. He worked for The Great Escape in Queensbury for 13 years, ending his tenure as director of sales. Then he moved down to Kings Dominion in Virginia. Now, he is an account manager for Fitzgerald Brothers Beverages.
Greene said Adirondack Axe is perfect for birthday parties, special events, bachelor’s and bachelorette parties and corporate team-building. People seem to enjoy the sport, because it is a true equalizer. Husbands and wives may play different sports, but this is something they can do together.
“I think it’s a little stress relief,” he said.
Greene said he was looking for a space in the Glens Falls region. This location fit the mark because it is a 3,000-square-foot open room.
People can book sessions for one hour. The rate is $25 per person for an hour throwing session for a group of four and fewer. The rate is $21 per person for groups between five and eight people. For groups larger than eight, people can call ahead for a special rate.
The minimum age requirement is 13.
Greene prefers that people book online at www.adirondackaxe.com. Customers have to sign an online waiver. When they come to the business, they must first listen to a safety speech and follow a set of safety rules, including staying in the designated lane and waiting to retrieve their axe until the person in the lane next to them has had a turn.
Greene explained the proper axe-throwing technique. It is not thrown like a softball or baseball, but by keeping the arm straight like a Tomahawk chop.
“Everything happens at your elbow,” he said.
His staff will demonstrate for people and they usually get the hang of it quickly, he said.
“Some people are just natural. They start hitting it right away. Some people it takes them 20 to 30 minutes. The nice thing is they’re laughing, they’re having fun. It can be competitive but it’s low-key,” he said.
Bull's-eyes are worth six points and concentric rings, farther from the bull's-eye, are worth four, three, two and one point. Special blue dots that are worth eight points but only come into play on the fifth and 10th throws of a tournament.
Greene said Adirondack Axe plans to have leagues down the road.
The business is open on Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m.; Friday from 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Also helping out are Greene's wife, Kristen, son, Kaden, daughters, Kailey and Kristen and his mother, Judy. The only one not involved is Kiara, who is serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, but she did help out the last two weeks while on leave.
“It is the definition of a family-run business,” Steve Greene said.
Word has spread about the business as its Facebook page has gone from 140 to 1,000 followers within a few days of opening, he said.
“We’ve had a few repeat visitors in the six days, so that’s very encouraging,” he said.
