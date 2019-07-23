SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Abbott’s Corner Grill on Main Street has closed.
Signs hanging up say the building at 37 Main St. is listed with Levack Real Estate as being for lease.
The business dates back to 1942 and was started by the Abbott family. Sheffield Abbott took over ownership in 1981. The business closed in 2001 before it was reopened in 2006 under new owners David and Karen Johnson.
David Johnson also owned Dango’s Dugout across the street at 43 Main St. until the business closed in 2017, and Dango’s on Maple Street in Glens Falls, which closed in late 2018.
The Johnsons also own Fitzgerald’s in Moreau. They have been active in the community by hosting fundraisers for the South High Marathon Dance.
In 2011, David Johnson opened Dango Fitzgerald’s Irish Pub Steakhouse and Sports Bar on Caroline Street in Saratoga Springs.
Mark Levack did not return a message seeking comment on Tuesday. David Johnson also did not return a message seeking comment.
The Abbott’s property is assessed at $200,000, and the Dugout building is assessed at $425,000, according to county tax records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.