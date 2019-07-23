{{featured_button_text}}
Abbott's Corner Grill closes

The Abbott's Corner Grill at 37 Main St. in South Glens Falls has closed. The business dates back to 1942 and was started by the Abbott family.

 MICHAEL GOOT, mgoot@poststar.com

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Abbott’s Corner Grill on Main Street has closed.

Signs hanging up say the building at 37 Main St. is listed with Levack Real Estate as being for lease.

The business dates back to 1942 and was started by the Abbott family. Sheffield Abbott took over ownership in 1981. The business closed in 2001 before it was reopened in 2006 under new owners David and Karen Johnson.

David Johnson also owned Dango’s Dugout across the street at 43 Main St. until the business closed in 2017, and Dango’s on Maple Street in Glens Falls, which closed in late 2018.

The Johnsons also own Fitzgerald’s in Moreau. They have been active in the community by hosting fundraisers for the South High Marathon Dance.

In 2011, David Johnson opened Dango Fitzgerald’s Irish Pub Steakhouse and Sports Bar on Caroline Street in Saratoga Springs.

Mark Levack did not return a message seeking comment on Tuesday. David Johnson also did not return a message seeking comment.

The Abbott’s property is assessed at $200,000, and the Dugout building is assessed at $425,000, according to county tax records.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0
0
0
2
0

Tags

reporter - Glens Falls, Northern Warren County, business and politics

Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.

Load comments