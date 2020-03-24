A rush on booze: Alcohol flies off the shelves during pandemic

While many Americans rush to supermarkets and clear out stores of disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer and canned goods, they’re also stocking up on alcohol.

“Tito’s vodka is like my toilet paper,” said Tim Robinson, owner of Terry Robards Wine & Spirits in Lake Placid. “I’ve been completely cleaned out. At the distributor level, boxed wine is sold out. There is nothing available for us to order. People are buying in bulk. Someone might come in for one box, and that turns into three or four.”

With so many bars and restaurants shutting down or abiding by takeout-only state mandates, many people are flocking to liquor stores for their chardonnay, vermouth and whiskey. The industry is seeing a nice uptick in a normally slow season, and local liquor stores are experiencing one of the few benefits of the coronavirus pandemic.

Liquor stores often see the most profits toward the end of the year around Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Robinson said the past week has mirrored those numbers.

“The past six days alone have been insane,” he said. “It’s definitely worth it, but a lot of places are not in same situation as I am.”

Paul Tatro, who owns Saranac Lake Wine & Liquors, said he’s had slightly better sales recently.