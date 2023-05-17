GLENS FALLS — After 13 years of business, 42 Degrees and 42 Degrees Tavern doors will close at 206 Glen St. in the city's downtown later this month.

The closure announcement came from Robin Barkenhagen, owner of the business, via a Facebook post to the official 42 Degrees Tavern's page on May 10.

"I tried my best to hang on, but ultimately failed," he wrote. "42 Degrees and 42 Degrees Tavern will be closing at the end of May. I want to thank you all for making the last 13 years special, and the two years at the Tavern magical. Hang on to those memories, good, bad and ugly, it was one of the finest stretches of my long life. This is obviously posted with a heavy heart, I gave both places my all, but it just wasn't good enough. I love you all."

The last day of operation will be May 31.

Barkenhagen started the business as an art gallery and glassware shop in December 2009, along with partners Jon King and Mike Chowske at a former flea market at Park and Elm streets.

Barkenhagen, King and Chowske all had previously worked for Alternative Silvermine shops on South Street in Glens Falls and in Lake George, and decided to branch out on their own.

In an interview with The Post-Star about the move, Barkenhagen said the new location was an upgrade.

"The space became available and because we could not secure a long-term lease in our current location, we decided to move," he said via an email at the time.

In 2021, the tavern opened on the second floor above the shop, featuring live music and other events.