TICONDEROGA — People seeking employment in the Ticonderoga area will have a chance to meet with employers and learn about career opportunities in the region at a career fair on Thursday at North Country Community College.

The event will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the campus located at 11 Hawkeye Trail.

About 10 employers are expected to be on hand, including representatives from International Paper, Stewart's Shops and Mountain Lake Services, according to a news release.

All participants will be eligible for door prizes. Light refreshments will be served.

The career fair is sponsored by the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce, Essex County Social Services and North Country Community College.

