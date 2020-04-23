Thousands may decline to return to work as unemployment benefits top earnings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ALBANY — Potentially thousands of workers who were laid off from small businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic are declining to return to work because the combined income they are receiving from federal stimulus benefits and New York's unemployment system is more than they made at their jobs.

The fallout also has hindered the ability of small business owners to meet the conditions attached to federal Payment Protection Plan loans, which may be forgiven if the money is used to maintain employee payrolls.

Business owners "have to spend that money on salaries, health care and rent or mortgage. So what’s happened is the employees ... are getting more money at home not working than they would be getting paid and returning to work, or paid and staying home," said Kevin Luibrand, an Albany attorney who learned about the situation from clients who are small business owners. "So there’s no incentive for employees to want to be returned to the payroll. As a result, the employers aren’t going to be able to spend down the PPP money."

In those instances, instead of having the loans forgiven small business owners may have to pay them back — with interest.