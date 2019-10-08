{{featured_button_text}}
Business news tile

GLENS FALLS — People interested in working for the state Office for People with Developmental Disabilities are invited to take the direct support assistant trainee exam.

The test will be offered on Oct. 16 at 5:30 p.m. and on Oct. 20 at 11 a.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Walk-ins are welcome.

For more information, call 518-388-0838.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments