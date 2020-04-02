State Department of Labor processes 369,025 unemployment insurance claims in two weeks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The State Department of Labor announced Thursday that 369,025 initial unemployment insurance claims were filed in the last two weeks of March due to the coronavirus pandemic shut down of businesses.

The number of claims, 288,516 ending the week of March 28, is an increase of 2,674% from the same period last year, according to the Department of Labor. The week before, 80,509 claims were filed.

The largest sectors of filers were in the accommodation and food services industry with 95,874 claims filed last week.

A look at some other categories are as follows:

Retail trade: 44,759 filers

Health care and social assistance: 41,598

Administrative and support services: 32,130

Other services: 23,039

Manufacturing: 22,916

Construction/utilities: 20,384

Nationally, 6.6 million people filed claims last week alone and 3.3 million people the week before, according to figures released on Thursday.