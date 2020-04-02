State Department of Labor processes 369,025 unemployment insurance claims in two weeks

The State Department of Labor announced Thursday that 369,025 initial unemployment insurance claims were filed in the last two weeks of March due to the coronavirus pandemic shut down of businesses.
The number of claims, 288,516 ending the week of March 28, is an increase of 2,674% from the same period last year, according to the Department of Labor. The week before, 80,509 claims were filed.
The largest sectors of filers were in the accommodation and food services industry with 95,874 claims filed last week.
A look at some other categories are as follows:
- Retail trade: 44,759 filers
- Health care and social assistance: 41,598
- Administrative and support services: 32,130
- Other services: 23,039
- Manufacturing: 22,916
- Construction/utilities: 20,384
Nationally, 6.6 million people filed claims last week alone and 3.3 million people the week before, according to figures released on Thursday.
“We know that businesses across the Empire State are bearing the brunt of this developing economic crisis, and that means hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers’ livelihoods are at risk. But we have a resilient workforce in New York State — and that will not be diminished,” said New York State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon.
To handle the surge of unemployment insurance claims the Department of Labor implements a system based on a filer's last name in alphabetical order.
Individuals with last names A-F will file on Mondays; G-N on Tuesdays; O-Z on Wednesdays and Thursday through Saturday will be for individuals who missed their set day.
The claim center is open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Fridays 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
