More federal funds announced for hospitals

Health care facilities around the country are facing financial shortfalls and furloughing staff as the novel coronavirus spread. For North Country hospitals, the impact has come not from a flood of patients but from a lack of them. To prepare for an anticipated rush of COVID-19 patients, a surge that has yet to occur, New York state directed hospitals in March to cancel elective surgeries and increase their bed capacity by 50%.

Adirondack Health was expected to lose upward of $4.6 million in April on top of $1.4 million lost in March. Alice Hyde could be facing a deficit between $7 million and $8 million, according to Rau. ECH has not specified how much it would likely lose, but President John Remillard has said it needs at least $1.5 million in federal support each month. Spokeswoman Elizabeth Rogers said the cancellation of elective procedures cut the ECH’s incoming revenue in half.

The University of Vermont Health Network — which includes Alice Hyde, ECH and its Ticonderoga campus, and Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh — anticipates $152 million in coronavirus-related revenue losses network-wide this fiscal year. The network announced in a news release Friday that it would be “reducing the base salary of leaders, eliminating employer retirement benefit contributions to leaders, and instituting a hiring freeze at all network affiliates” in an effort to slash expenses.