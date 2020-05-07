GE announces job cuts to aviation unit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SCHENECTADY — Foreign-made ventilators were on the minds of General Electric's unionized employees Tuesday morning as the company held its annual meeting online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the company couldn't escape the pandemic's impact. GE, whose Schenectady-based power unit had been struggling, is facing deep, and permanent, cuts in its GE Aviation workforce. Combined with earlier cutbacks announced March 23, as many as 13,000, or 25 percent, of GE Aviation's roughly 52,000 employees are or will be out of work.

Air travel has been hard hit by the pandemic, with passenger boardings tumbling 90 percent or more. That in turn has hit airlines and aircraft makers Boeing and Airbus, as well as GE, which supplies engines to power their jets.

Instead, ventilators and other health care equipment have seen increasing demand. GE's Healthcare division earned nearly as much as the much larger GE Aviation unit during the first quarter.

At the steam turbine plant in Schenectady, GE workers held a banner calling on President Trump to tell GE to stop shifting jobs overseas and to let workers in the U.S. make ventilators.