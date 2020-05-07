DOL: Tens of thousands applicants not certifying jobless benefits each week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In an effort to loosen the logjam of thousands of unemployment claims in New York, the Department of Labor will provide further information to claimants about how to certify their benefits.

Claimants with completed unemployment applications are stuck in what some have called “pending purgatory” because they’re not going back to the department’s website to certify their benefits each week, Commissioner Roberta Reardon said on a press call Monday.

Tens of thousands of people haven’t been doing this step once their applications are approved, bringing their unemployment process to a screeching halt, the department claimed.

After filing for unemployment, in which an individual fills out a questionnaire about work history and other elements, the individual must go back to the site to certify, or "claim," their benefits each week that he or she is unemployed.

Every New Yorker who holds a completed application will receive both an email and a letter from the department with information on how to certify their benefits, Reardon said.

“We know that the end of this process is not having your application approved; it’s actually receiving your funds every week,” said Reardon.