Department of Labor online platform to get overhaul; Call center hours expanded

The state Department of Labor announced Thursday the online application system will undergo an overhaul and several other upgrades to the call center after a surge of requests due to the coronavirus pandemic.
An outage is expected to begin at 5 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. Thursday.
As part of the upgrades, the state agency will get a new, streamlined, more reliable online application system that will be able to handle most applications from start to finish, according to a news release.
The department will also roll out a new call back system to individuals who have already filed partial claims under the old system. Another upgrade will increase the call center's capacity to 10,000 ports by the end of the week on top of opening another call center entirely hosted by Deloitte.
Call centers have also expanded hours to seven days a week and longer hours.
Call centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Filers are encouraged to abide by its alphabetical filing by last name:
- A-F, Monday
- G-N, Tuesday
- O-Z, Wednesday
- All inquiries or missed days Thursday through Sunday.
“I recognize that this is an extremely challenging time for all New Yorkers,” Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said. “I have been unemployed. I understand the urgency. We want you to be aware of the steps that we are taking to respond to each of you, as quickly as we can. We know that your livelihood depends on it and we assure you that you will get your benefits."
In New York, 369,025 claims were filed in the last two weeks of March and nationwide 16.8 million have filed for unemployment aid according to figures released on Thursday.
