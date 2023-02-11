GLENS FALLS — Penko Ivanov has been appointed to a senior role in the Arrow Family of Companies.

Ivanov has been named chief financial officer, executive vice president, treasurer and chief accounting officer of Arrow and its two subsidiary banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as its insurance subsidiary, Upstate Agency, LLC., effective Feb. 21.

As CFO, Ivanov will be responsible for planning and management of all finance, treasury and accounting functions for Arrow, which reported $3.97 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022. He will be based in the company’s Glens Falls headquarters and report to Arrow President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Murphy.

Murphy said he was pleased to welcome Ivanov.

“His 30 years of experience and expertise in financial planning and analysis, controllership, financial reporting, treasury and more will be invaluable as we build upon Arrow’s strong financial footing and continued growth,” Murphy said in a news release.

Ivanov said he looked forward to assisting the company in its strategic and financial goals.

Ivanov most recently served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in New Canaan, Connecticut. Prior to that, he worked in various finance positions for Doral Bank, General Electric Company and PepsiCo, Inc. He began his career with Ernst & Young GmbH in Munich, Germany.