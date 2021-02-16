Hacker Boat to move factory from Ticonderoga to Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — Hacker Boat is coming to Queensbury — six years after an earlier project fell through.
The maker of high-end wooden boats is under contract to purchase the former Perkins Recycling property at 315 Corinth Road for $2.4 million. The deal was first reported in the Albany Business Review.
George Badcock, owner and chief executive of the company, said Hacker Boat was running out of room at its current 32,000-square-foot facility in Ticonderoga. The Queensbury facility is 59,000 square feet.
The offices have already been moved from the Ticonderoga headquarters to Queensbury after the renovations were completed. Renovations of the factory portion of the building are ongoing.
“The factory we estimate will be completed sometime in the beginning of May,” he said.
He said they are targeting late spring to be able to move the manufacturing operations. The building will likely be completed before they are ready to move because of the projects that are currently in the pipeline.
He said he plans to spend another $500,000 to $600,000 to upgrade the facility.
The company currently has 33 full-time and six-part time employees. They make hand-built runabouts, sport boats, yacht tenders, launches and utilities.
Badcock anticipates hiring an additional six to eight full-time workers.
“That would increase depending on the workload,” he said.
Future plans including adding a showroom and ship's store at the Queensbury site at a later date.
Morgan Marine, which is the company’s boat yard, storage facility and showroom, will remain at 8 Delaware Ave. in Hague.
In 2015, the company abandoned plans to locate to three lots in the Queensbury Business Park. Officials said the 17-acre site near the Warren County airport had some design-related challenges and they, instead, were looking at sites along Route 9 in Queensbury. However, nothing came to pass.
Badcock said it was a matter of finding the right site.
“We must have looked at 10 buildings over the past several years. We were really looking for something as close to the Northway as we could get,” he said. “We were looking for something we could grow into. It just worked out that this building was available and we were able to make a deal on it.”
Badcock said the fact that the property is 5 minutes from the Northway was a draw. It will be easily accessible for both customers and employees.
Hacker Boat sells about 25 new and used boats every year, according to Badcock. Last year, it sold 28 — despite a five-week shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Luckily, he said, only a couple of employees did not return when the factory reopened. The COVID-19 restrictions have also hurt the ability of customers to come see the boats, he said.
Mark Levack brokered the deal. He said there is a lot of demand for light industrial space, especially in that section of Queensbury.
“The Exit 18 corridor is continuing to see growth, progress and development,” he said.
Levack said the building was a perfect fit for Hacker Boat.
“They’ve wanted to be in Queensbury for the better part of six years. I think when this facility came on the market, it was pretty much the exact fit. They wanted a building to have an office, to have manufacturing and also have detached storage. This building was the perfect location, the right size and the right makeup,” he said.
This is the second boat business to announce expansion plans in 2021.
Boats By George is under contract to buy the Lake George Forum on Route 9 in Lake George for about $3 million. Owner George Pensel wants to turn it into an 8,000-square-foot showroom for about 50 boats.
