Hacker Boat to move factory from Ticonderoga to Queensbury

Badcock anticipates hiring an additional six to eight full-time workers.

“That would increase depending on the workload,” he said.

Future plans including adding a showroom and ship's store at the Queensbury site at a later date.

Morgan Marine, which is the company’s boat yard, storage facility and showroom, will remain at 8 Delaware Ave. in Hague.

In 2015, the company abandoned plans to locate to three lots in the Queensbury Business Park. Officials said the 17-acre site near the Warren County airport had some design-related challenges and they, instead, were looking at sites along Route 9 in Queensbury. However, nothing came to pass.

Badcock said it was a matter of finding the right site.

“We must have looked at 10 buildings over the past several years. We were really looking for something as close to the Northway as we could get,” he said. “We were looking for something we could grow into. It just worked out that this building was available and we were able to make a deal on it.”

Badcock said the fact that the property is 5 minutes from the Northway was a draw. It will be easily accessible for both customers and employees.