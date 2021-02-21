GlobalFoundries to make computer chips for U.S. defense in Malta

MALTA — GlobalFoundries’ Fab 8 computer chip factory will begin to supply the U.S. Department of Defense.
The company already supplies the DoD with chips made at its Fab 10 foundry in East Fishkill, and its Fab 9 in Burlington, Vermont. The addition of Fab 8 to the strategic partnership between DoD and the company recognizes its compliance with regulations on technology export.
The move is part of a continuing effort to build a secure and reliable domestic supply of computer chips for purposes of national security.
During an unrelated news conference last Monday, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., mentioned the development as a potential boon for the Malta plant.
The facility cost $13 billion to build and outfit, currently employs nearly 3,000 people, and has approvals in place for additional construction.
Schumer in a news release said he had pressed Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to expand DoD’s business with GlobalFoundries.
In the same news release, DoD said:
“This agreement with GlobalFoundries is just one step the Department of Defense is taking to ensure the U.S. sustains the microelectronics manufacturing capability necessary for national and economic security. This is a precursor to major efforts contemplated by the recently passed CHIPS for America Act, championed by Senator Charles Schumer, which will allow for the sustainment and on-shoring of U.S. microelectronics capability.”
GlobalFoundries said the first chips to be supplied under the new agreement are targeted for delivery in 2023.
CEO Tom Caulfiled said: “We are taking action and doing our part to ensure America has the manufacturing capability it needs, to meet the growing demand for U.S. made, advanced semiconductor chips for the nation’s most sensitive defense and aerospace applications."