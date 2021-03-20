Developer hopes for new life for historic Hudson Falls industrial complex

In 1997, GL&V took over the site and positioned the plant to be the product center for the Sandy Hill and Black-Clawson Kennedy brands.

Valmet bought GL&V in February 2019 and closed the doors in December of that year. The property was placed on the market in the spring of 2020 and purchased by Nudi in February of this year.

Spirit of community

Fort Edward Historian R. Paul McCarty said he would love to see industry once again filling the buildings on Allen Street, which he remembers as a busy, bustling area when he was a kid.

“I would just hope that it could be used for whatever purposes that it could be used for to help the tax base in Hudson Falls,” McCarty said. “When you consider all the buildings that have been torn down, that really leaves the community wanting.”

McCarty once toured the Sandy Hill Iron & Brass Works.

J. Walter Juckett was his tour guide.

McCarty said Juckett was “larger than life” and a “character.”