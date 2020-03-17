D'Ella Honda receives President's Award

GLENS FALLS — D'Ella Honda of Glens Falls has earned the prestigious 2019 President’s Award from American Honda Motor Co. Inc. for excellence in all business areas, including sales performance, sales experience, service performance, and business operations.

The dealership is one of only 183 top-performing Honda dealerships in America to receive the Honda President’s award for 2019, according to a news release.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s an honor to recognize D'Ella Honda of Glens Falls for its dedication to providing our customers an outstanding sales and service experience,” said Steven Center, senior vice president of automobile sales at American Honda Motor Co. Inc., in a news release. “The President’s Award recognizes dealerships that are committed to providing our customers an exceptional sales experience and outstanding service long after the sale and D'Ella Honda of Glens Falls exemplifies this award.”

D’Ella Honda will receive the President’s Award trophy, recognition materials to display in its dealership showroom and promotional recognition in an advertisement by American Honda Motor Co. Inc. Each employee will also be rewarded for their individual contributions to the success of the dealership.

“We are thrilled to be honored by Honda with this prestigious award. We have a great team in place here and an awesome ownership group. Our biggest thank you goes to our local community. Your continued support since the Della Bella family took ownership in 1999 is what allows us to best serve you," said Erick Forlie, general sales manager at D'Ella Honda of Glens Falls, in a news release.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0