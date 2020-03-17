D'Ella Honda receives industry award

GLENS FALLS — D'Ella Honda of Glens Falls has earned the 2019 President’s Award from American Honda Motor Co. Inc. for excellence in all business areas, including sales performance, sales experience, service performance and business operations.

The dealership is one of 183 top-performing Honda dealerships in America to receive the award for 2019, according to a news release.

“It’s an honor to recognize D'Ella Honda of Glens Falls for its dedication to providing our customers an outstanding sales and service experience,” said Steven Center, senior vice president of automobile sales at American Honda Motor Co. Inc., in a news release.

D’Ella Honda will receive a trophy, recognition materials to display in its showroom and promotional recognition in an advertisement by American Honda Motor Co. Inc. Each employee will be rewarded for their individual contributions to the success of the dealership.

“We are thrilled to be honored by Honda with this prestigious award. We have a great team in place here and an awesome ownership group. Our biggest thank you goes to our local community," said Erick Forlie, general sales manager at D'Ella Honda of Glens Falls, in a news release.

