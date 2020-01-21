Commission: Charter Communications meeting upstate broadband requirements

ALBANY — The state Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved an agreement with Charter Communications Inc., known as Spectrum, to resolve disputes over the network expansion related to the company’s merger with Time Warner Cable Inc. in 2016.

The agreement allows Charter to expand its network to provide high-speed broadband service to 145,000 residences and businesses in upstate New York.

An additional $12 million will be spent to expand broadband service to additional premises, according to a news release.

Some of the areas mentioned are in the towns of Granville, Hartford and Whitehall of Washington County.

“Broadband is crucial to driving economic growth and opportunity, especially in communities that are currently unserved or underserved, and Charter needs to deliver broadband access for New Yorkers,” said Commission Chairmab John Rhodes. “Approval of this agreement enables the parties to move forward, without being hampered by the time and cost of litigation, to accomplish our important goals to expand access to high-speed broadband. This settlement allows the parties to move forward to deliver broadband access to New Yorkers more swiftly and certainly.”

Under the terms of the settlement: