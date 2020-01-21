Commission: Charter Communications meeting upstate broadband requirements

ALBANY — The state Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved an agreement with Charter Communications Inc., known as Spectrum, to resolve disputes over the network expansion related to the company’s merger with Time Warner Cable Inc. in 2016.
The agreement allows Charter to expand its network to provide high-speed broadband service to 145,000 residences and businesses in upstate New York.
An additional $12 million will be spent to expand broadband service to additional premises, according to a news release.
Some of the areas mentioned are in the towns of Granville, Hartford and Whitehall of Washington County.
You have free articles remaining.
“Broadband is crucial to driving economic growth and opportunity, especially in communities that are currently unserved or underserved, and Charter needs to deliver broadband access for New Yorkers,” said Commission Chairmab John Rhodes. “Approval of this agreement enables the parties to move forward, without being hampered by the time and cost of litigation, to accomplish our important goals to expand access to high-speed broadband. This settlement allows the parties to move forward to deliver broadband access to New Yorkers more swiftly and certainly.”
Under the terms of the settlement:
- Charter will complete the expansion of its existing network to pass 145,000 addresses entirely in upstate New York. To date, Charter has passed approximately 65,000 of the required 145,000 addresses.
- Charter’s expansion will be completed by Sept. 30, 2021, in accordance with a schedule providing frequent interim enforceable milestone requirements, with corresponding reporting and accountability.
- Charter will also pay $12 million for additional broadband expansion projects at locations to be selected by the Department of Public Service and the New York State Broadband Program Office. A total of $6 million will be administered by the New York State Broadband Program Office and $6 million will be paid into an escrow fund for work that will be completed by Charter at the state’s direction.
According to a news release, Charter's New York customer base will benefit from the further deployment of Charter's video, telephone and broadband network, on a schedule that Charter has agreed is achievable. However, the settlement includes consequences should Charter fail to meet those important milestones.
The settlement provides stronger incentives for Charter to meet its future build out commitments in the form of $2,800 payments to escrow for any missed targets on a per address basis.