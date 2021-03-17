Book Warehouse to open store at Route 9 outlets

QUEENSBURY — Book Warehouse is coming to the Million Dollar Half Mile this spring.
The owners of the Outlets at Lake George announced Wednesday that Book Warehouse will open in April in nearly 4,000 square feet of space.
The store, which offers a broad range of discounted books for all ages, will be in The Outlets at Lake George East plaza near the Michael Kors and Pepper Palace stores, according to a Sobert Realty Corp. news release.
Book Warehouse's nearest stores to Queensbury are in Waterloo, in central New York, and in Tilton, New Hampshire, as well as one on Long Island and several in Pennsylvania.
Sobert Realty Corp. recently announced that American Eagle Outfitters will also join The Outlets at Lake George’s tenant line-up in coming months.