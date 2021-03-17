Book Warehouse to open store at Route 9 outlets

MoneyTips

Like most Americans, you probably want to get through your taxes as quickly as possible. Since the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) was passed in 2017, fewer of us will itemize, and those who do may find fewer deductions available. However, do not rush through your return so quickly that you simply take the standard deduction and ignore deductions that can bring you a healthy refund. Consider these commonly overlooked tax deductions.

1. Charitable Contributions – You may not feel that you give enough to charity for it to matter, but every little bit helps when itemizing deductions. Any gift to a qualifying charitable organization may be deducted. The IRS website has an online search tool to verify the qualified status of any organization, but the receiving organization should be able to provide you with proof. For tax year 2020, you may deduct donations worth up to 60% of you...