American Eagle store coming to outlets on Route 9
American Eagle store coming to outlets on Route 9

QUEENSBURY — American Eagle Outfitters is coming to The Outlets at Lake George West plaza on Route 9.

The more than 6,400-square-foot store will be located in the plaza near the existing Adidas store, according to a news release.

American Eagle Outfitters sells clothing, accessories and personal care items for men and women. 

“As we continue our work to further enhance The Outlets at Lake George’s store offering, we are getting deals done, despite the pandemic, using a curated lens to attract the brand names the center’s customers want most. The addition of American Eagle Outfitters is evident of that overarching philosophy,” said Michele Dawson of FFO Real Estate Advisors, in the release.

Dawson said additional new store announcements for The Outlets at Lake George East and West plazas will be made "in the months ahead."

