Business friendly New York has no place to go but up

ALBANY — A national think tank that analyzes the impact of state fiscal policies on employers has pinned New York with a dubious distinction, ranking it the second worst state in the nation for businesses.

But if the latest rankings from the nonprofit Tax Foundation sounded familiar, it’s because the Empire State also ranked 49th out of 50 on the same scale one year ago.

If it was any consolation, New Jersey came in 50th place in the rankings.

Business advocates said the ranking should be a wake-up call for New York state leaders and lawmakers who vote on tax measures and other regulations with consequences for companies.

The current prevailing acceptance of the high taxes at the statehouse, according to Sen. Dan. Stec, R-Queensbury, won’t be shaken up unless there is widespread recognition that the state has a problem when it comes to its ability to be competitive with other states in attracting new employers and fostering the growth of companies already operating in New York.

“The old adage is the first step is acknowledging you have a problem,” Stec said. “The Legislature and Gov. (Kathy) Hochul need to realize we have a $222 billion budget that is more than the combined budgets of Texas and Florida. We have an anti-business climate due to the high taxes.”

Stec said he believes the tax burden on residents is a prime reason why hundreds of thousands of people have moved out of the state in recent years.

“They didn’t leave because it was cold in New York,” he said. “They left for economic reasons.”

Ashley Ranslow, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, said the state appears to be becoming increasingly less hospitable to those attempting to run profitable businesses.

“It’s really not a surprise that New York state remains as one of the worst states for doing business,” Ranslow told CNHI. “We’re not seeing any improvement on that front. If anything, we just continue to add to the cost of doing business.”

She said companies have been hoping for relief from spiraling unemployment insurance costs, but that push has yet to gain traction with the Hochul administration.

For her member companies, Ranslow said: “Every year it’s something new. If it’s not an increase in the minimum wage and paid family leave, it’s a paid sick leave mandate, and now it’s paid COVID sick leave. And, you know, we’ve never seen any sort of improvement on that front. If anything, we just continue to add to the cost of doing business, It really is unending.”

Hochul touts job growth

Seeking to put the accent on the positive, Hochul chose to comment on a different strand of economic news, with new state Labor Department data showing New York achieved a “significant milestone” as the unemployment rate dropped in all of the states’ counties, when compared to statistics issued one year ago.

Hochul said the jobless numbers suggest that “New York’s comeback is moving in the right direction.”

“The state Department of Labor released data today marking a significant milestone in New York’s economic recovery: the unemployment rate has declined in every single county in the state compared to last year.”

Hochul said the state is “continuing to take meaningful action to revitalize our economy, create and retain good-paying jobs, and invest in the small businesses that are the lifeblood of our local communities.”

But her administration has also fielded criticism from some who question the focus on trying to lure major employers by offering taxpayer subsidies, such as the $6 billion in state incentives offered to Micron Technology to build a semiconductor fabrication facility in Onondaga County. Micron has signaled its plans to spend $100 billion over the next two decades at the site.

Supporters of the project say it will provide thousands of jobs, plus benefit some 50,000 other jobs in the region. However, Peter Warren of the Empire Center for Public Policy in Albany, said he has been seeking to pry loose a consultant’s report used as the basis for the job claim, only to come away empty-handed so far.

Warren argued that for New York to climb out of the basement of the Tax Foundation rankings, it will have to reboot its reliance on its current tax structure.

“New York continues to be one of the most unfriendly environments from a business investment standpoint because of the cumulative tax load,” Warren said. When businesses and individuals look into relocating, they first consider how they will be impacted financially once they make a move, Warren said.

The Tax Foundation said New York has a graduated individual income tax, with rates ranging from 4% to 10.9%. The state has a 6.5% to 7.25% corporate income tax rate. It has a 4% state sales tax rate, and a maximum local sales tax rate of 4.875%, for a combined state and local sales tax rate of 8.5%.

To improve the business climate, Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, said: “Number One, Albany can begin lifting the onerous restrictions that strangle business’s ability to move forward . Number Two: They have to start having more accountability with state spending and eliminate wasteful programs.”

The focus, Morinello said, should be on making the state a much better steward of its reputation as a place to do business.