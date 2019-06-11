GLENS FALLS
WIC Clinics – Warren County WIC has scheduled clinics at 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. Friday at Village Green Apartments, 1 South Delaware Ave.
To schedule an appointment, call 518-761-6425.
Church LARAC Sale – First Baptist Church, 100 Maple St., will hold a LARAC sale from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Featured will be books, music CDs and VHS movies.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Alumni Weekend - The Fort Edward High School Alumni Association has planned its 18th annual Social Alumni Weekend. All alumni are welcome to meet at 7 p.m. July 12 at the Idle Hour Club.
A golf tournament will be held on July 13 at Kingsbury National Golf Course to support the Alumni Scholarship Fund. Registration is at 8 a.m. for the four-person scramble with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The cost is $70 per person which includes green fees, cart, soda and food at the turn, plus prizes and a contribution to the Scholarship Fund. The tournament is limited to 36 foursomes. Also to help the fund, there will be mulligans, cash and prize raffles and other contests. Prizes and awards will be given at the golf course following the tournament. The Class of 1969 will be attending Friday night. Any other class attending, contact us.
For more information or to register to golf, call Nick LaSarso at 518-747-9717 or James Donahue at 518-747-8722.
WHITEHALL
Class Reunion - Whitehall Central School Class of 1989 will hold its 30th reunion beginning at 7 p.m. July 6 at The Whitehall Marina. It is a casual event with a cash bar.
RSVP by June 30 to Jeannie Sheehy at 813-701-7577.
WILTON
Lasagna Dinner – Trinity United Methodist Church, 155 Ballard Road, will hold a lasagna dinner from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday. There will also be salad, desserts and beverages. Takeout will be available.
Requested donation is $10. For more information, call the church at 518-584-9107.
