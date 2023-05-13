- 2022-2023 budget: $50.585 million
- 2023-2024 budget (proposed): $57.135 million
- Spending increase: $6.55 million, 12.95%
- 2022-2023 tax levy: $22.845 million
- 2023-2024 tax levy (proposed): $23.431 million
- Tax levy increase: $586,475, 2.57% (at cap)
- Summary: The budget includes a transfer of nearly $5.5 million from the general fund to the capital fund to help fund the capital project voters approved in 2021. In addition, there is money for a new math academic intervention and support teacher at the elementary level, purchase of two 65-passenger buses, new driver education program and a position to support students with challenges to their academic and social-emotional development.
- Ballot propositions: Expend the funds from the previously established 2009 Capital Reserve Fund in the amount of $250,000, plus interest earned, to fund the cost of replacement of the artificial turf on the high school athletic field.
- School board: Sara DiLandro is running unopposed for her first term on the Board of Education.
- Vote: May 16, Noon to 9 p.m., Sanford Street School