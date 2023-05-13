- 2022-2023 budget: $137.138 million
- 2023-2024 budget (proposed): $142.719 million
- Spending increase: $5.58 million
- 2022-2023 tax levy: $93.678 million
- 2023-2024 tax levy (proposed): $96.254 million
- Tax levy increase: $2.576 million. 2.75%, (cap is 2.77%)
- Summary: Budget includes for funding for two additional resource officers, 40 additional career and technical education slots, one elementary teacher, one more school counselor, part-time English language learners teacher and technology replacement.
- Ballot propositions: Purchase six, 66-passenger buses, four 30-passenger buses and one 25-passenger bus with wheelchair lift at a cost of $1.525 million
- School board: Anjeanette Emeka, Sharon Dominguez, Joseph Sabanos, Tony Krackeler and Beth Fogarty Braxton are seeking three, three-year seats.
- Vote: Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Caroline Street, Division Street, Lake Avenue, Geyser Road, Dorothy Nolan, and Greenfield elementary schools.