- 2022-2023 budget: $72.645 million
- 2023-2024 budget (proposed): $75.296 million
- Spending increase: $2.65 million, 3.65%
- 2022-2023 tax levy: $37.728 million
- 2023-2024 tax levy (proposed): $38.482 million
- Tax levy increase: $754,556, 2% (cap is 2.06%)
- Summary: The budget includes funding for the district to implement a new prekindergarten program and a small capital project including constructing a new storage building beside the new turf field, replacing the middle school boiler and installing energy-efficient LED lighting at the middle school and on the tennis courts.
- Ballot propositions: None
- School board: Incumbents Beecher Baker and Michael Shea are running unopposed for two five-year seats on the board.
- Vote: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Queensbury Elementary School gymnasium