- 2022-2023 budget: $28.2 million
- 2023-2024 budget (proposed): $29.676 million
- Spending increase: $1.476 million, 5.23%
- 2022-2023 tax levy: $6.476 million
- 2023-2024 tax levy (proposed): $5.829 million
- Tax levy decrease: $647,612, 10% (cap is 1.37%)
- Summary: The district is tapping into its excess fund balance to reduce the tax levy. The budget includes new investments in Chromebooks, software and curriculum materials for elementary and secondary students as well as new classroom furniture and specialized tutoring.
- Ballot propositions: None.
- School board: Incumbents Michele O’Brien and John Troy and newcomer Priscilla Brown are running unopposed for three, three-year seats.
- Vote: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Granville High School auditorium, May 16