NEW YORK — Chad Brown led all trainers with 17 victories, and jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. earned the riding title with 29 wins as the 25-day fall meet at Aqueduct Racetrack concluded following Sunday's card.
It was the fourth consecutive New York Racing Association meet title for Brown, whose horses earned 17 wins from 61 starts for a 27.9 percent clip. Linda Rice finished second with 12 wins.
Ortiz, 27, won his first NYRA circuit meet title since the 2018 Belmont Park fall meet. He won 29 races in 119 mounts. Jose Lezcano was second with 24 wins.
