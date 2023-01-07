Bronx woman accused of bringing drugs into prison

FORT ANN — State police arrested a Bronx woman for allegedly bringing drugs into the Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Fort Ann.
Troopers responded to the maximum-security state prison on Dec. 30 at about 12:22 p.m. for a report of a visitor, identified as 30-year-old Adweena Owens, in possession of drugs. Police did not state the type of drugs she is accused of possessing.
Owens was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree promoting prison contraband.
She was transported to Washington County Jail pending arraignment.