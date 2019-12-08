NEW YORK — Chester and Mary Broman's Pauseforthecause earned her third straight victory by leading all the way around in the $100,000 Garland of Roses Stakes on Sunday at Aqueduct Racetrack.
The 4-year-old filly covered a half-mile in 46.28 seconds on a fast main track and won the 6-furlong sprint by 2 1/2 furlongs in 1:11.91 under jockey Manny Franco. It was her first open-company stakes win.
The victory brought her lifetime earnings to $516,043 with seven wins, four seconds and six thirds from 23 starts.
