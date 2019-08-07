SARATOGA SPRINGS — Chester and Mary Broman's homebred Mr. Buff had an off start, but made up for it by winning the $100,000 Evan Shipman Stakes on Wednesday at Saratoga Race Course.
The 5-year-old gelding was the 3-5 favorite and won the 1 1/8-mile race by an easy 3 1/2 lengths under Junior Alvarado.
Winning trainer John Kimmel said that so long as the horse comes out of the race fine, he'll remain a possibility for the Grade I, $750,000 Woodward on Aug. 31.
In the other stakes, Archidust improved to 2 for 2 on turf by winning the $100,000 Mahony over 5 1/2 furlongs on the Mellon Turf Course.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.