SARATOGA SPRINGS — Chester and Mary Broman's homebred Mr. Buff had an off start, but made up for it by winning the $100,000 Evan Shipman Stakes on Wednesday at Saratoga Race Course.

The 5-year-old gelding was the 3-5 favorite and won the 1 1/8-mile race by an easy 3 1/2 lengths under Junior Alvarado.

Winning trainer John Kimmel said that so long as the horse comes out of the race fine, he'll remain a possibility for the Grade I, $750,000 Woodward on Aug. 31.

In the other stakes, Archidust improved to 2 for 2 on turf by winning the $100,000 Mahony over 5 1/2 furlongs on the Mellon Turf Course.

