NEW YORK — Chester and Mary Broman's Mr. Buff earned a commanding win in the $100,000 Alex M. Robb Stakes on Saturday at Aqueduct Racetrack.

Bred in Chestertown by the owners, Mr. Buff defended his title in the 1 1/8-mile race for New York-breds with a 7 1/2-length romp.

Under Junior Alvarado, Mr. Buff finished in 1 minute, 52.84 seconds on the fast main track. He has won five stakes on the NYRA circuit this year, raising his record to 12-6-4 from 34 starts.

