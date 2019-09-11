Monday night game
Denver 0 0 6 10—16
Oakland 7 7 0 10—24
First Quarter
Oak—Williams 8 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 8:52.
Second Quarter
Oak—Jacobs 2 run (Carlson kick), 3:30.
Third Quarter
Den—FG McManus 26, 9:20.
Den—FG McManus 26, 3:42.
Fourth Quarter
Oak—Jacobs 4 run (Carlson kick), 11:52.
Den—FG McManus 39, 8:39.
Oak—FG Carlson 29, 4:38.
Den—Sanders 1 pass from Flacco (McManus kick), 2:15.
A—52,359.
;Den ;Oak
First downs;18;19
Total Net Yards;344;357
Rushes-yards;23-95;28-98
Passing;249;259
Punt Returns;0-0;1-7
Kickoff Returns;0-0;2-101
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;21-31-0;22-26-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;3-19;0-0
Punts;3-47.7;3-44.7
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;6-44;9-62
Time of Possession;27:15;32:45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Denver, Freeman 10-56, Lindsay 11-43, Flacco 1-1, Fant 1-(minus 5). Oakland, Jacobs 23-85, Washington 2-8, Richard 1-3, Carr 2-2.
PASSING—Denver, Flacco 21-31-0-268. Oakland, Carr 22-26-0-259.
RECEIVING—Denver, Sutton 7-120, Sanders 5-86, Lindsay 4-23, Fant 2-29, Hamilton 2-5, Freeman 1-5. Oakland, Waller 7-70, Williams 6-105, Grant 3-16, Moreau 2-20, Renfrow 2-13, Jacobs 1-28, Dw.Harris 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Denver, McManus 64.
