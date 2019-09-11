Monday night game

Denver 0 0 6 10—16

Oakland 7 7 0 10—24

First Quarter

Oak—Williams 8 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 8:52.

Second Quarter

Oak—Jacobs 2 run (Carlson kick), 3:30.

Third Quarter

Den—FG McManus 26, 9:20.

Den—FG McManus 26, 3:42.

Fourth Quarter

Oak—Jacobs 4 run (Carlson kick), 11:52.

Den—FG McManus 39, 8:39.

Oak—FG Carlson 29, 4:38.

Den—Sanders 1 pass from Flacco (McManus kick), 2:15.

A—52,359.

;Den ;Oak

First downs;18;19

Total Net Yards;344;357

Rushes-yards;23-95;28-98

Passing;249;259

Punt Returns;0-0;1-7

Kickoff Returns;0-0;2-101

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;21-31-0;22-26-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;3-19;0-0

Punts;3-47.7;3-44.7

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;6-44;9-62

Time of Possession;27:15;32:45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Denver, Freeman 10-56, Lindsay 11-43, Flacco 1-1, Fant 1-(minus 5). Oakland, Jacobs 23-85, Washington 2-8, Richard 1-3, Carr 2-2.

PASSING—Denver, Flacco 21-31-0-268. Oakland, Carr 22-26-0-259.

RECEIVING—Denver, Sutton 7-120, Sanders 5-86, Lindsay 4-23, Fant 2-29, Hamilton 2-5, Freeman 1-5. Oakland, Waller 7-70, Williams 6-105, Grant 3-16, Moreau 2-20, Renfrow 2-13, Jacobs 1-28, Dw.Harris 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Denver, McManus 64.

