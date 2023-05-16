ATHLETICS:The A's reached an agreement with Bally's and Gaming & Leisure Properties to build a potential stadium on the Tropicana hotel site along the Las Vegas Strip. Bally's on Monday unveiled plans for a 30,000-seat stadium on the 35-acre site. The project is expected to cost about $1.5 billion. The A's are asking for nearly $400 million in public support from the Nevada Legislature.

BREWERS:First baseman/ outfielder Darin Ruf agreed to a one-year contract two days after he elected free agency rather than accept an assignment to the minor leagues with the Giants.

RED SOX:Reliever Ryan Brasier, a key part of Boston's 2018 World Series championship bullpen, was designated for assignment. He is 1-0 with a 7.29 ERA in 21 innings this year.

ANGELS:Infielder Anthony Rendon was placed on the 10-day IL with a left groin strain. He is hitting .301 this year. The move is retroactive to Sunday.

RAYS:Closer Peter Fairbanks was reinstated from the 15-day IL. He has been sidelined since April 28 with inflammation in his wrist.

— Associated Press