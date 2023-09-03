NOBEL PRIZES: The Nobel Foundation on Saturday withdrew its invitation for representatives of Russia, Belarus and Iran to attend this year's Nobel Prize award ceremonies after the decision to invite them a day earlier "provoked strong reactions." Several Swedish lawmakers said they would boycott the ceremonies due to the three nations' inclusion.

PILGRIMAGE ACCIDENT: A bus carrying pilgrims to the Iraqi city of Karbala overturned north of Baghdad on Saturday, killing 18 people, medical officials said. Millions of believers converge each year for the Shiite pilgrimage of Arbaeen, regarded as the largest annual public gathering in the world.

SHOOTING: One person was killed and six others injured — two seriously — in an early Saturday shooting in Lynn, Massachusetts. Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said the shooting was a targeted attack that came from a vehicle during a party.

MAUI WILDFIRE: The Maui Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation said Friday that 245 people on the list of 388 missing in the Maui wildfire were located and removed. However, a nearly equal number of new names was added.

SYRIA: U.S.-backed fighters brought reinforcements into eastern Syria and pushed ahead in their offensive Saturday as hundreds of pro-government gunmen joined the worst battles in the region in years.

TYPHOON: Typhoon Saola made landfall in southern China before dawn Saturday after nearly 900,000 people were moved to safety and most of Hong Kong and parts of the coastal mainland suspended business, transport and classes. Damage appeared to be minimal and services were returning to normal.

— Associated Press 00