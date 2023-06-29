The discussion will focus on Townsend Harris’s role in American trade with Japan. Harris (1804-1878) was born and educated in Sandy Hill (now Hudson Falls) where his father was a hatter. He became the First United States Consul General to Japan and was founder of the College of the City of New York, the first tuition-free college for poor children in the United States. A historical marker is near the corner of Locust Street and Main Street, just north of the village green in Hudson Falls.