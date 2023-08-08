From a press release: Independent line "Team Queensbury" has again qualified to be on the Queensbury ballot on Nov. 7. The line is supported and made up of members from all political parties. Over 700 Queensbury residents sought an alternative line to be heard.

The Independent line Team Queensbury gives voters another choice besides the two major political parties. Many independent voters seek an alternative to the two major lines.

Team Queensbury fits that need.

Look for the independent 'Team Queensbury" line this fall.

Brady Stark and Doug Beaty are honored to represent this independent line and the support of Queensbury residents.

Editor's note:

Stark is running for Queensbury Town Supervisor at-large.

Beaty is running for the Ward 2 Town of Queensbury Board member.

Both men are also running on the Republican line, according to a published Candidate List on the Warren County Board of Elections website.