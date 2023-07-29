Price Chopper/Market 32, in collaboration with its trade partner Freihofer’s Baking Co., has raised more than $19,000 to help fight rare disease.

The supermarket chain partnered with Cure Rare Disease, a nonprofit biotech organization to finance the development of lifesaving genetic medicines for rare and ultra-rare populations previously deemed too rare to treat.

Price Chopper/Market 32 promoted the purchase of specific Freihofer’s products in its stores during May and June with a designated donation to CRD from every select purchase.

“This year's campaign, with support from Freihofer’s, will help us develop new, potentially lifesaving therapies for patients with ultra-rare neuromuscular disorders,” said Rich Horgan, Cure Rare Disease founder and president in a press release.