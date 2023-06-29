GLENS FALLS -- The independent nominating petitions of Andrew Kopf have been ruled invalid according to Warren County Democratic Deputy Elections Commissioner Kimberly Ross on Thursday. Kopf was a candidate in the race for the 3rd Ward supervisor.

Therefore, Kopf, who lost the Democratic primary on Tuesday, will not be on the November general election ballot

Nancy Turner defeated Kopf, an Army veteran and small business owner, by a 70-17 vote, according to unofficial results from the county Board of Elections.

Turner is the owner of The Bell House Inn bed and breakfast with her husband Bill. She is also president of The Glens Falls Collaborative,

Turner will run in the general election against Magen MacDavid, a former radio and television newscaster and state Lottery spokeswoman, who is running on the Republican and independent Black Bear lines.

Current 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, a Democrat, is not seeking reelection.