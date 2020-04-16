Brian Dennehy, Tony-winning stage, screen actor, dies at 81

Eventually Dennehy wearied of the studio life. "Movies used to be fun," he observed in an interview. "They took care of you, first-class. Those days are gone."

Dennehy had a long connection with Chicago's Goodman Theater, which had a reputation for heavy drama. He appeared in Bertolt Brecht's "Galileo" in 1986 and later Chekhov's "Cherry Orchard" at far lower salaries than he earned in Hollywood. In 1990 he played the role of Hickey in Eugene O'Neill's "The Iceman Cometh," a play he reprised at the Goodman with Nathan Lane in 2012 and in Brooklyn in 2013.

In 1998, Dennehy appeared on Broadway in the classic role of Willy Loman, the worn-out hustler in Miller's "Death of a Salesman" and won the Tony for his performance.

"What this actor goes for is close to an everyman quality, with a grand emotional expansiveness that matches his monumental physique," wrote Ben Brantley in his review of the play for The New York Times. "Yet these emotions ring so unerringly true that Mr. Dennehy seems to kidnap you by force, trapping you inside Willy's psyche."

He was awarded another Tony in 2003 for his role in O'Neill's "Long Day's Journey into Night," opposite Vanessa Redgrave, Phillip Seymour Hoffman and Robert Sean Leonard.